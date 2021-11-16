Cannes Lions confirms physical return in 2022

Tianna Johnson’s “Obeah” has topped The Brit List, an annual league table of top unproduced screenplays from the U.K.
Established in 2007 and similar to The Black List in the U.S., The Brit List is compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters.
The list includes both feature and television screenplays.
Johnson’s urban fantasy drama, which scored fifteen recommendations, tells the story of a woman on the hunt for a serial killer. The teleplay, set in North West London, incorporates indigenous spiritual practices from the Caribbean.
In second place with thirteen recommendations was “Maps” by Jessica Drewett,...
Comments / 0