Cannes Lions confirms physical return in 2022

By Daniel Farey-Jones, Campaign
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will be held as a real-life event in 2022, back in its longtime home on the French Riviera from June 20-24. Having been forced to cancel the...

mediapost.com

Lions Festival Of Creativity Will Return Live To Cannes Next June

Cannes Lions confirmed today that the Festival of Creativity will return live to Cannes next June 20-24 with a hybrid online component as well. For the last two years the event has largely been online given the pandemic. The 2020 awards were cancelled, and this year’s competition covered two years of work.
FESTIVAL
Advertising Age

Cannes Lions to resume in person in France in 2022

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that it will take place in person next year in the South of France. Despite the ongoing pandemic in Europe and continuing restrictions to international travel, the annual industry fete will take place from June 20-24, according to the organization. It will be a "hybrid" festival, with in-person events taking place in Cannes as well as digital access available to participants. Cannes Lions will open for entries and registrations on Jan. 20, 2022.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
