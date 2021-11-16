LA Auto Show announces winners of Zero Emission Vehicle Awards

KIA is planning on fully revealing the EV9 SUV on November 17 at the Los Angeles Auto show, but before that has happened, the brand has released some new teaser images. Kia’s new EV9 full-size SUV will apparently be the largest KIA ever, out porking the exclusively gasoline-powered Telluride even. It will likely retain that title for quite some time, as KIA has revealed their naming scheme for their electric cars. The titles will range from 1-9, with the surely to-be-named EV1 to be the most basic model and the EV9 being the flagship. The EV9 will ride on a stretched version of the E-GMP EV architecture that’s shared with the KIA EV6, Genesis GV60, and Hyundai Ionic 5.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO