Beverly, MA

Endicott College Football: Tewksbury’s Shane Aylward Receives CCC Football All-Conference Honors Offensive Rookie of the Year

By Rick
msonewsports.com
 8 days ago

BEVERLY, Mass. — Thirteen members of the Endicott football program have earned Commonwealth Coast Football (CCC Football) postseason honors, as announced by the league earlier today. Headlining the group of award winners were Tim Russell (Stoneham, Mass.), Shane Aylward (Tewksbury, Mass.), Colin Meropoulos (Monroe, Conn.), and head coach Paul...

