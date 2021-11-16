ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVar Burton to host Trivial Pursuit game show

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation alum has signed on to star in a new game show adaptation of the classic board game, produced by eOne and Hasbro. Burton hinted he may host a new game show when he told Trevor Noah on The Daily...

www.primetimer.com

24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Randall Park to star in a Netflix workplace comedy set at the last Blockbuster Video store

Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Vanessa Ramos created Blockbuster, a single-camera comedy led by Park -- who once starred in an Ikea-set web series -- taking place in the last remaining Blockbuster Video store. "While Superstore took place at the fictional Cloud 9 superstore, Blockbuster will provide an authentic experience in its trip down memory lane as the producers have acquired the Blockbuster rights and will use the store’s logo and uniforms," according to Deadline. "Blockbuster is an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America, that explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds." Happy Endings creator David Caspe and Superstore and Happy Endings vet Jackie Clarke will serve as writers and executive producers. “To say getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement,” says Ramos, who credits Netflix "for being on board with so many weird jokes.” As Deadline's Nellie Andreeva notes, "there is a lot of symbolism — and irony — in the pickup as Netflix originated as an underdog movie rental upstart that was almost crushed by then-dominant giant Blockbuster Video. Netflix co-founders Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings actually tried selling the company to Blockbuster for $50 million in 2000 but were rebuffed. Hastings went on to build Netflix into one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, while Blockbuster ceased operations in 2014."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Hulu docuseries The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For is part of a wave of aughts nostalgia

"It was the best of times, it was the Durst of times: the era of click wheels and Sidekicks; MySpace Tom and TomTom GPS; the moment that digital camera prices fell lower than low-rise jeans, and the number of VH1 shows starring Flavor Flav rose higher than the spiky frosted tips on Ryan Cabrera," says Joe Berkowitz of the three-part docuseries from director Andrew Renzi. "Of all the detritus to emerge from the cultural wasteland at the turn of the millennium, however, perhaps nothing is more iconically aughts than the Von Dutch hat. The mesh-sided snapback trucker hat was the most efficient way to align yourself with the moment in 2003. It marked the triumphant return of irony, post-9/11: Members of the leisure class paying anywhere from $42 to $129 hilarious dollars to wear part of a laborer’s unofficial uniform, often at a functionless 45-degree tilt for extra Now points. The garment was so ubiquitous (and flamed out so quickly) that it became forever enshrined as sartorial shorthand for its time period, the same way JNCO jeans did for the grunge era. If Hulu’s new documentary, The Curse of Von Dutch, seems designed to elicit nostalgia for that era, though, it’s perfectly in keeping with a moment when everyone seems to be looking back at—or reckoning with—the aughts." Berkowitz points out that early aughts nostalgia stretches from Promising Young Women to the re-emergence of Paris Hilton. "Other relics from the era of television that spawned Hilton’s Von Dutch-flecked series The Simple Life are everywhere as well," says Berkowitz. "The Sopranos has returned, in the form of its little-loved prequel movie, a possible upcoming prequel series, and a Generation Z veneration. Sex and the City is also back, with the Samantha-less And Just Like That due next month on HBO Max. Even justly forgotten projects like the reality series Joe Millionaire are getting a second life, with executives banking on an abundance of 'Hey, I remember that' views."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Kevin Hart will take on Gary Coleman's iconic role of Arnold Drummond in the third installment of the ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which will tackle Diff'rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life on Dec. 7, executive producer Jimmy Kimmel announced Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, Ann Dowd will portray Mrs. Garrett and Damon Wayans will star as Arnold's brother Willis in the Diff'rent Strokes re-creation. The Facts of Life cast is still coming together. Kimmel will again be joined by iconic producer Norman Lear and returning producers Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, Jim Burrows and Brent Miller. “Other than with my family, there’s no place I’d rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter,” says Lear. Live in Front of a Studio Audience premiered in May 2019 with All in the Family and The Jeffersons. It returned in December 2019 with Good Times and All in the Family before going on a hiatus due to the pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Hein’s TV Picks: Forget the Turkey, Bring on the Beatles

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jesse Eisenberg to star in FX on Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble

The Oscar-nominated actor joins the recently cast Lizzy Caplan in the FX on Hulu limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel of the same name. Eisenberg will play the recently separated 40-something Toby Fleishman, "who dives into the new world of app-based dating with a level of success he never had before he got married. At the same time, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears and leaves him with the kids — with no indication of where she is or if she plans on returning," per The Hollywood Reporter. Caplan was announced on Wednesday as playing the role of Libby, the show’s narrator and Toby’s friend with whom he reconnects after his divorce. Fleishman Is in Trouble marks Eisenberg's first regular TV series role in two decades, since starring in the 1999-2000 Fox dramedy Get Real as a teenager.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Insecure's Yvonne Orji to host an HBO variety special

Orji, host of this year's Amazon Yearly Departed special, is writing and executive producing an HBO special that would "incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience," according to Variety. Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo would serve as executive producers. Orji previously starred in the 2020 HBO standup special Momma, I Made It!
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

TV documentaries are having a real-life impact, from Framing Britney Spears to Surviving R. Kelly to Who Killed Malcolm X?

Phil Bertelsen, along with Rachel Dretzin, co-directed Who Killed Malcolm X?, the Netflix docuseries that helped exonerate convicted Malcolm X assassins Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam. Bertelsen has a trifurcated theory for how unscripted projects such as his, Framing Britney Spears, Surviving R. Kelly and even HBO's The Jinx came to exert so much influence. First: “From a business standpoint, we all understand that documentary and unscripted content is popular now because it’s affordable," he tells The Washington Post. "Networks who are desperate for content can get a lot of it for less,” he says. Second, as a natural result of a bigger, more varied pool of documentary projects viewers can watch and usually stream any time at home, “more people are going to love and appreciate the genre.” Third “is just technology itself and the kind of pervasive use of social media,” he says. “People can really congregate around something.” The trend also includes Leaving Neverland and Allen v. Farrow, which led to re-examinations of beloved cultural icons Michael Jackson and Woody Allen.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Fisher Stevens is the only Succession star who is connected to Tiger King

Even though Stevens is an executive producer on Tiger King, he says "I had very little to do, to be honest, with the second season. But I’ve seen it, and once you get in, it’s hard to get out. It’s real. It’s all real. That’s what’s so wild. They’re not acting for the camera—well, most of them are not acting for the camera. It’s just the way some people are. Sadly, some of these animals have paid a terrible price. But the upside of Tiger King is that there’s a bill in Congress to try to protect big cats and try to stop captivity in the homes. They’re trying to do a national bill. It’s had a good effect in that sense."
PETS
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Christoph Waltz to lead Amazon's The Consultant, a dark comedy workplace thriller

The two-time Oscar winner is teaming with Servant creator Tony Basgallop, who created The Consultant and will serve as showrunner. "The Consultant explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive," according to Deadline. "It is inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel, a satire that is centered around Mr. Patoff (Waltz), a bow-tie wearing consultant who comes to the rescue of CompWare after a prominent merger falls through and soon seemingly starts running the company." Last year, Waltz was nominated for an Emmy for the Quibi series Most Dangerous Game. He has also signed on to play former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Paramount Television's Reagan & Gorbachev limited series.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix's Tiger King 2 isn't fun to watch "now that the circus has moved on"

Tiger King 2 has a problem that often dogs the sequels to hit documentaries: "It is trying to scoop up confetti after the parade has already passed through," says Jack Seale. "(Joe) Exotic is in prison, so there are no fresh shots of him with his snaggly grin and straggly mane. Episode one gets round this by delving into his early life, positing that his narcissism was brought on by a family bereavement and the experience of growing up gay in the rural South. Baskin has refused to participate further, a decision slightly undermined by the fact that she has uploaded hours of footage of her reading from her diaries to YouTube. These clips form her appearances in episodes two and three, which re-investigate Don Lewis’s disappearance. Did he siphon money out of his businesses, away from his wife, and into a new life in Costa Rica? Did Baskin, as Joe Exotic and his followers assume, kill Don and feed him to the tigers? (She points out she has “never even been a person of interest, according to the sheriff’s department”.) Or is there another, equally wild explanation? In what is now the established Tiger King style, the analysis descends into an exhausting swamp of vulgar hearsay, one gaudy character after another making unverifiable claims about private planes, gangland grudges or vans full of guns."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Is GAC Family trying to re-create the less-inclusive Hallmark Channel of the past?

The recently rebranded cable network -- which first gained mainstream attention for giving Lori Loughlin her first post-college cheating scandal acting role -- is the brainchild of Bill Abbott, who stepped down as Hallmark Channel boss in January 2020 shortly after the cable network received criticism for airing and then pulling an ad featuring brides kissing. As Josef Adalian notes, GAC Family "has the backing of an investor group with ties to former president Donald Trump (and) appears to be positioning itself as a destination for viewers who think Hallmark holiday movies are too edgy." Abbott, Adalian points out, had a "go-slow approach to diversifying the network’s extremely vanilla programming — at a time when most other platforms were pushing to expand inclusion efforts...After keeping a low public profile (and no doubt waiting for the pandemic to ease), Abbott re-emerged earlier this year when he teamed with investment firm Hicks Equity Partners and others to buy two small cable channels, Great American Country and the horse-centric Ride TV. Operating under the banner of GAC Media, the networks have been renamed GAC Family and GAC Living, with the former being positioned as basically Hallmark Channel 2.0: family-friendly fare, lots of focus on holidays, and this year, a dozen Christmas movies, of which 11— or about 92 percent — revolve around lead characters who are white (though there is more diversity among supporting characters)." As Adalian notes, "on its website, GAC Media announced that the company’s mission is to 'celebrate great American traditions and invest in timeless, family-friendly entertainment that honors Americana' with 'content that captures American culture, lifestyle, and heritage.' And in a press release, Abbott said he hoped the networks would 'deliver on the promise of safe and entertaining storytelling.' There’s nothing novel or even problematic about a TV channel appealing to patriotism or using America in its branding: GAC stood for Great American Country long before Abbott arrived, and one of the country’s oldest cable channels is called USA Network. But in a post-Trump country, other parts of the GAC messaging, such as the use of 'American culture' and 'heritage,' could be interpreted as trying to curry favor with supporters of the MAGA movement — particularly when the channel using that language is backed by a major Trump supporter and operated by a man who left Hallmark in the wake of a controversy over gay people expressing love...But here’s where things get tricky. While there may be reasons to be suspicious about GAC’s future plans and goals, so far it is hard to argue the network is going full-on MAGA the way a Newsmax or OANN have done in the news space. There are no movies about woke mobs seeking out the baby Jesus or tales about transgender atheists demanding the cancellation of Christmas. And while all but one of the channel’s 12 movies this year revolve around white, straight characters, that by itself is not evidence GAC won’t be more diverse in 2022, when it will have had months — not weeks — to put together a slate of movies. Right now, what Abbott and GAC are most guilty of is opting against originality in favor of trying to clone the Hallmark template: As soon as GAC was a go, the exec immediately began hiring former Hallmark execs and cutting deals with Hallmark producers and onscreen talent...Still, it is worth noting here that Abbott is trying to recreate the Hallmark Channel DNA at the exact same time Hallmark is slowly and methodically looking to evolve by being more diverse and inclusive, both in its programming and its exec suites. Abbott was replaced as president and CEO by Wonya Lucas, a Black woman."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
