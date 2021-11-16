The Simpsons boss Al Jean wants the final episode to be tied to the first episode

Season 4 of The Wire is considered the best, while the final season, Season 5, is widely thought of as the worst. But as HBO oral history book author James Andrew Miller -- whose Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers will be released on Tuesday -- tells The Hollywood Reporter, The Wire fans almost got neither. "The Wire was not a great ratings winner, and it wasn’t a great awards winner for HBO," says Miller. "(Former HBO chairman and CEO) Chris Albrecht was ready to end it (after season three) and David didn’t want to let it go. David wrote a memo about his vision for the (the show’s final two seasons), and then came into a meeting with Chris and (former HBO executive) Carolyn Strauss, and was able to basically argue for the show continuing. Fans should be thankful to Chris Albrecht because he actually listened to what David wanted to do with the show and changed his mind. How many executives would change their mind in a meeting? It’s like going to the Supreme Court on appeal and baring yourself raw. This was a great example of the importance of advocacy and having an executive who listens."

