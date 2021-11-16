ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The longest lunar eclipse in centuries will happen this week, NASA says. What to know

By Maddie Capron, The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
 8 days ago
You can see the longest partial lunar eclipse in hundreds of years this week. The “nearly total” lunar eclipse is expected...

