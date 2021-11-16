ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock greenlights Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, the daytime soap's first-ever movie

Days of our Lives alum Chandler Massey and Days star Eileen Davidson are among the cast for...

