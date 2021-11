The FDA just authorized booster shots of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for everyone 18 and older—to be administered six months after their last COVID vaccine dose—and if the CDC agrees (which will likely happen today), those Americans can go get theirs ASAP. This comes as a relief to someone trying to keep you safe: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has wanted boosters approved for weeks now. "Enough is enough. Let's get moving on here," he said Wednesday night. "We know what the data are." So who needs this booster—and how can you stay safe during this holiday season? Read on for five pieces of life-saving advice he shared on All in with Chris Hayes—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO