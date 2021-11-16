Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 16 Update: Over 1,200 new cases, at least 64% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,210 new cases Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.6%.

As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, Virginia has an overall number of 947,271 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 701,689 have been confirmed by testing. 245,582 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 849 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 14,422 people in the state.

Hospitalizations and staffing problems for health care workers are going to be a major issue heading into the winter . Virginia still has bed capacity, but there are concerns there won’t be enough health care workers to effectively treat patients if numbers continue to go up. Southwest Virginia, where hospital beds are already scarce, has had to limit other procedures in the meantime.

State metrics

New cases (+1,210) 947,271 total

947,271 total Deaths (14,422 total)

Current hospitalizations ( 849 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 12,164,588

Percent of population with at least one dose: 72.4% (6,182,011)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 85.9%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64% (5,459,056)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.1%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 931,462

Local cases

Accomack: 4,145 cases, 319 hospitalized, 80 death s (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 29,279 cases, 1331 hospitalized, 367 deaths (+24 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,661 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 3,922 cases, 92 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 15,296 cases, 702 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+13 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,554 cases, 231 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+2 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 7,205 cases, 258 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+11 cases)

Mathews: 903 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 20,913 cases, 797 hospitalized, 304 deaths (+15 cases)

Norfolk: 24,785 cases, 1,534 hospitalized, 353 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 1,166 cases, 103 hospitalized, 46 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 1,360 cases, 37 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,862 cases, 906 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,414 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 11,098 cases, 708 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 50,628 cases, 2,650 hospitalized, 567 deaths (+42 cases, +4 hospitalized. +4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,184 cases, 37 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

York: 5,600 cases, 131 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+6 cases)

