ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, WV

Turkey travel: Which Thanksgiving foods can you take on a plane?

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcwD1_0cyfVokZ00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – Thanksgiving weekend travel is famous for clogging airports. And to keep things running smoothly at security checkpoints, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced which holiday foods travelers are allowed to take with them on the plane.

Coming from afar won’t squelch peoples’ desire to bring their famous pumpkin pie or classic yams and marshmallows along for the ride to share with family and friends, so TSA has made it simple with some “food for thought.”

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual food drive

“If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint,” TSA said in a press release. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

These carry-on Thanksgiving foods are good to go:

  • Baked goods: Yes, that includes pumpkin pie
  • Meat: Frozen, cooked or otherwise, all meat is allowed, but please remember to package correctly.
  • Stuffing in all forms
  • Casseroles: Midwesterners, rejoice!
  • Mac ‘n Cheese: Fully cooked or not
  • Fresh vegetables
  • Fresh fruit
  • Candy: But do keep this in your carry-on, as otherwise, you may be asked to share
  • Spices

Food items allowed to be taken through security should still be placed in a plastic bag to make TSA screeners’ jobs easier, especially since food often needs additional security screening.

Thanksgiving 2021: Talking turkey about vaccination etiquette

Thanksgiving foods that need to be placed in checked baggage:

  • Cranberry sauce
  • Gravy
  • Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider
  • Canned fruit or vegetables
  • Preserves, jams and jellies
  • Maple syrup
  • Anything else that has liquid or could be considered “spreadable”

Find full TSA travel guidelines right here .

**Related video below: Now is time to get vaccinated before Thanksgiving, Ohio’s top doctor says.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

When should I thaw my turkey?

(NEXSTAR) — Depending on the size of your Thanksgiving turkey, you may be running out of time to thaw it in the refrigerator, which is the safest method, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. For this thawing method, the USDA recommends allowing approximately 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of bird. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WOWK 13 News

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, WV
WOWK 13 News

Expect to pay more for Christmas trees, experts say

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year. Several factors are driving the trend, Newsday reported, including over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year. Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Best high-end gift for your husband

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your husband is best?  Gift shopping can be a torturous task. Anyone who’s spent hours flipping through leather jackets that look exactly the same or perused thousand-and-one cufflinks only to end up right where you began can relate to this. On top […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WOWK 13 News

Best tools to give as gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which tools are best to give as gifts? We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs.  You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain […]
LIFESTYLE
WOWK 13 News

Best gifts for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for seniors is best?  Sometimes it seems that the older a person gets, the more difficult it is to find them a gift that truly puts a smile on their face. Buying a gift for a senior person in your life is just the […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Tsa#Food Drive#Etiquette#Turkey#Wjw#Midwesterners#Spices Food#Preserves
WOWK 13 News

50-50 weekend: dry and wet

(WOWK) — The weekend will start dry and end up with rain, meaning plans will be drier for outdoor work and play on Saturday. The full moon happens just before 4 a.m. Saturday and the nickname given to it is called the Full Beaver Moon. Sky conditions should be decent to see the moon in […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy