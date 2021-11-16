Super Simple Thanksgiving Coloring Sheets Even Toddlers Can Color

I could have called this recipe Simple Stuffing, but that doesn't quite do it justice for just how easy it is. This is SUPER Simple Stuffing, and it's going to blow your mind. There are tons of brands that usually come to mind when you think about making an easy and traditional stuffing from a box for Thanksgiving. The problem is, they're usually loaded with salt, high fructose corn syrup, and various other ingredients that I can't even pronounce. Well, there's no reason why you can't enjoy stuffing that is FRESH, delicious and just as easy to make without adding all of the preservatives, additives and sodium most of the store-bought brands include. Allow me to introduce you to Super Simple Stuffing.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO