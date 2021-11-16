ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Recipe: How To Make The Bam Bam Shake From Disney Parks

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMEui_0cyfU0vp00

(ViacomCBS) – From LeFou’s Brew to the Jedi Mind Trick, there’s no doubt you’ll find some of the most imaginative and delicious drinks you’ve ever tasted at the Disney parks and resorts. Of course, for many, visiting a Disney park is an experience that only comes once a year, decade, or even lifetime. Luckily, you can bring the magic of the Disneyland Resort, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney California Adventure right to your kitchen! 

Bestselling author and Disney fan Ashley Craft has re-created more than 100 Disney Parks-inspired drink recipes in her new book “The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book.” When you can’t do the real thing, take a virtual walk through Disneyland and sip on New Orleans Mint Juleps. Add some tropical Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort-style to a dull morning with Shakin’ Jamaican Cold Brew. And on the menu for your next Star Wars movie marathon: Fuzzy Tauntauns! Complete with over-the-top garnishes and out-of-this-world colors, you can now sip the magic of your favorite Disney copycat drinks right in the comfort of your own home. 

Get out your blender and take a trip to Downtown Disney’s Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes restaurant with the recipe below. 

Bam Bam Shake Recipe

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Downtown Disney

The original Fruity Pebbles cereal had the Flintstones as its mascots. Since this shake has Fruity Pebbles on the inside and outside, what name could be a better throwback to the family that started it all in the Stone Age? (Serves 1.)

Ingredients

For Fruity Pebbles Bars

  • 1 (10-ounce) bag mini marshmallows
  • 3 tablespoons salted butter
  • 3 cups Fruity Pebbles cereal
  • 3 cups crisp rice cereal 
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 11⁄2 tablespoons whole milk 

For Shake

  • 1⁄2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal
  • 3 cups vanilla ice cream
  • 1⁄4 cup whole milk

For Topping

  • 2 tablespoons vanilla frosting
  • 1⁄2 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal, divided
  • 1⁄2 cup whipped cream
  • 1⁄2 untoasted strawberry Pop-Tart
  • 1 Laffy Taffy candy
  • 1 maraschino cherry

Directions

1) To make Fruity Pebbles Bars: Line a 9″ × 13″ cake pan with parchment paper. Combine marshmallows and butter in a large microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Stir, then microwave an additional 1 minute. Stir well. Add Fruity Pebbles cereal and rice cereal and stir well. Scrape into prepared pan and flatten with a greased spatula. Allow to set 2 hours at room temperature.

2) Once set, cut into 2″ × 4″ bars. Place sugar, vanilla, and milk in a small dish and mix well. Use a spoon to drizzle icing over bars. Allow to set 30 minutes at room temperature.

3) To make Shake: Pour Fruity Pebbles cereal into a blender and pulse until consistency is a fine powder. Add ice cream and milk to blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

4) To assemble: Coat top outer 1″ of a tall milkshake glass in vanilla frosting and press 1⁄4 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal into frosting. Pour milkshake into prepared glass. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle on remaining 1⁄4 cup Fruity Pebbles. Place one Fruity Pebbles Bar, Pop-Tart, and Laffy Taffy in glass. Garnish with maraschino cherry.

Excerpted from “The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book by Ashley Craft. Copyright © 2021 by Ashley Craft. Photography by Harper Point Photography. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. This recipe is not authorized, approved, licensed, or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company. This recipe was not provided by The Walt Disney Company, its subsidiaries, or affiliates. The recipe is solely the creation of the author and embodies her most successful effort to replicate the drink upon which it is based.

As a child who grew up in Anaheim, California, Ashley Craft could recite the Star Tours ride by heart, navigate the Park without a map, and fell asleep to the sound of Disneyland fireworks each night in her bedroom. After two internships at Walt Disney World and many, many more visits to the Disney Parks, Ashley is now one of the leading experts of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Her popular blog, Ashley Crafted, is best known for featuring recipes inspired by Disney Park foods to help people recreate that Disney magic right in their own kitchens. Today, Ashley lives in Kansas with her husband, Danny, and three kids, Elliot, Hazel, and Clifford (and kitten Figaro and puppy Felix)…but she still makes time to visit the Mouse. Follow her on Instagram @Ashley.Crafted.

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

How Disney+ Subscribers Can Celebrate Disney+ Day in the Parks

On November 12, 2021, Disney will celebrate the two-year anniversary of the launch of its streaming service, Disney+ with the first Disney+ Day. Disney+ is the ultimate streaming platform where fans can watch hundreds of movies and television shows from not only Disney but also from Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and more. Guests will be able to celebrate Disney+ Day from the comfort of their own home by being able to stream new releases like Olaf Presents — where the lovable snowman from Frozen recaps some famous Disney stories — and one of Marvel’s newest films, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TRAVEL
smartertravel.com

Why You Should Always Bring a Large Ziploc Bag on a Flight

All of the products featured in this story were hand-selected by our travel editors. Some of the links featured in this story are affiliate links, and SmarterTravel may collect a commission (at no cost to you) if you shop through them. Next time you’re packing your carry-on for a flight,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
parentmap.com

10 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2021

If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Pleated-Jeans.com

Twitter Account Shares Pics Of Hard Working Cats With Jobs (25 Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being grumpy or lazy. It’s time we change the narrative and talk about the hardworking cats of the world. The cat workers who are showing up to their jobs. This Twitter account shares pics of cats at work and it’s just the type of wholesome...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Early Black Friday deals on the hottest toys and toy brands of 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're like the holiday shoppers captured by a 2021 RetailMeNot survey, toys are near the top of your list...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Food Drink#Hollywood Studios#New Orleans Mint#Jamaican#Downtown Disney
The Independent

Tourist’s ‘blasphemous’ approach to eating croissant enrages French

An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
FOOD & DRINKS
twincitieslive.com

Holiday Toys

The holiday toy season is upon us and Santa is going to be busy this year! The Toy Guy, Chris Byrne, gives us a roundup of his favorites. PlayMobil James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition $89.99. Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron $69.99.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLNS

Best holiday gifts for in-laws

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift is best for your in-laws? Shopping for a holiday gift for in-laws can be stressful. If you are new to the family, you may be unsure about what to buy. On the other hand, if you’ve been married for years, there’s a good […]
SHOPPING
TIME

The Best Toys of 2021

The best toys of 2021 keep the magic of childhood alive with technology, special effects, and good old-fashioned fun. With Magic Mixies , kids mix up a potion and—poof!—summon a new stuffed pet. LEGO Vidiyo Party lets kids create a music video in real time, wherever they are, through the power of virtual reality. And the Spirograph Animator reinvents a beloved classic toy, using a light show to add animated effects to your child’s spiral designs. Here, the editors of TIME for Kids round up the best toys of the year.
SHOPPING
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy