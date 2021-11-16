Adam’s Ag Talk: Livestock treatment for lice

In October when posting the article, “Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness,” I, Publius Jr, had contacted a local newspaper reporter about John O’Looney’s experiences with his claims of a false narrative of the pandemic and the vaccinations. John O’Looney is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, England and if you remember he was saying the pandemic seemed to attack nursing homes only and he had suspicions some residents had been euthanized instead of dying from SARS COV2. Later he noticed the uptick in deaths he believed were from the vaccines administered. The reporter responded with a belief more in medical professionals rather than a funeral director in England named O’Looney. Sounds like a crazy name but in England their term for crazy is “Balmy.”

