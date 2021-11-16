ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Wheeling mother's murder waves extradition, will stand trial in Illinois

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
WHEELING,Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The man charged with the murder of a Wheeling mother who’s toddler daughter was later found dead has waived extradition and will be brought back to stand trial.

Ahmeel Fowler, 26 became a suspect early in the investigation after the body of 21- year-old Ja'nya Murphy was found in her apartment on Nov. 9. He is charged with first-degree murder.

They had a relationship and were last seen alive together. She was strangled. Her 17-month-old Jacqueline Angel Dobbs was later found dead in a retention pond in Northwest Indiana.

The child was abducted after her mother's murder. Fowler was tracked down in Missouri. The Daily Herald reports that he waived an extradition hearing there and will be returned here and be held without bail while charges have not been filed in the child's kidnapping or death.

The cause of death is not yet public and police have said they do expect more charges.

