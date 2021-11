So that happened. The Falcons are confirmed bad, and they made sure everybody knew it by turning in a disastrous performance on Thursday Night Football. Matt Ryan has not beaten the New England Patriots in his entire career. That trend continued on Thursday, with the Falcons getting annihilated at home against the Patriots. Their offense managed exactly zero points, and Atlanta made some history along the way by becoming the first team since 2009 to have three quarterbacks throw interceptions in the same game.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO