vSphere 7.0U3 UI regressions for custom objects

Earlier this summer I worked on a client's servers. They had three VMWare ESXi 6.5 hosts running vSphere Essentials Plus. The high level tasks were to migrate vCenter Server to 7.x, replace two ESXi hosts with two hosts running ESXi 7.x, and lastly upgrade the last host to ESXi 7.x. One of the new features of ESXi 7.x that caused me a lot of grief, mostly due to unfamiliarity, was vSphere Cluster Services. My specific issues were vCenter Server deployed three guest OSes, one to each ESXi host. When I tried to put a host into maintenance mode to patch it or remove one of the old ESXi hosts I couldn't because it had a vCLS guest OS. When I tried to vMotion it to another ESXi host in vCenter Server I got an error or warning to the effect of "just leave it alone, we manage that guest OS for you." But I couldn't go into maintenance mode or remove the host with that guest OS present! I ended up going into retreat mode (https://4sysops.com/archives/vmware-vcenter-server-70-update-2-cluster-service-vcls-and-retreat-mode...) a couple of times just to get rid of those guest OSes so I could perform my tasks.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO