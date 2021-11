Balancing patient and caregiver safety with the importance of engaging loved ones in the healing process, has been significant throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past several weeks, Providence Southwest Washington ministries have seen a decrease in COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals. From a peak of more than 100 COVID-19 positive patients just a few months ago, Providence St. Peter and Centralia hospitals are now caring for less than 40 COVID-19 positive patients.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO