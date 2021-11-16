ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Miramax Hits Tarantino With Copyright Suit on ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiramax LLC is accusing filmmaker Quentin Tarantino of copyright and trademark infringement for listing uncut scenes from “Pulp Fiction” as nonfungible tokens, in a California federal court lawsuit. Tarantino, who directed and wrote the screenplay for “Pulp Fiction,” listed exclusive scenes from the film as NFTs on OpenSea, which...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ernie Hudson Calls Making ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ an “Almost Spiritual” Experience

Ernie Hudson is always surprised when people recognize him on the street. Although the icon has appeared in several classic films and TV shows over his decades-long career, he does not see himself as a celebrity, just, as he puts it, “a working actor.” Still, the 75-year-old Hudson always gets a kick out of fans saying hello and mentioning their favorite project among his slew of big and small screen works. And, naturally, for about 30 years, Hudson has gotten one question more than any other: When is there going to be another Ghostbusters? Well, fans got their answer as the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
Variety

‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ Review: A Telling Look at the Tramp, Onscreen and Off

“The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an alluring title for a documentary about the man who was arguably the greatest comic artist in the history of the planet. (I could be wrong in that assessment; I wasn’t around in 1230 or 5600 B.C. But I’ll stand by it.) The title suggests that we’re going to get an unvarnished look at the man behind the curtain — the brilliant and complicated human being that Charlie Chaplin was, a charmer and a scoundrel, a sweetheart and a monster, not to mention a celebrity of scandalous appetites. All of that is covered, quite ingeniously,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Tarantino
The Hollywood Reporter

Indie Production Companies Behind ‘The Lobster,’ ‘When Heroes Fly’ Form Creative Alliance

Nine leading independent film and TV production companies from eight different countries have set up a creative and development alliance to jointly develop a slate of high-end drama series and feature films. Spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, whose credits include Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Lobster (2015) and the French-Israeli series No Man’s Land, The Creatives will include No Man’s Land co-producers Israel’s Spiro Films, Versus Production in Belgium and Masha Productions in the U.S., as well as German group Razor Film (Quo Vadis, Aida?, Waltz With Bashir) Dutch company Lemming Film, a co-producer on The Lobster, the Norwegian group Maipo Film (State...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Weta’s $1.6B Deal With Unity: How It Will Work

On Nov. 9, publicly traded tech firm Unity — maker of the Unity real-time game engine used in production from games to movies — surprised many in Hollywood when it unveiled a deal to acquire the tech assets of Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital for $1.6 billion. This included roughly 275 engineers, a cloud-based platform and a collection of tools such as the hair and fur system developed at Weta for the simians in the Planet of the Apes trilogy, which received a SciTech Award from the Academy. It allows Unity to combine the Weta expertise with its own engineering team, which will...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Matrix’ To Be Released For The First Time In Imax

Warner Bros. will be showing off Village Roadshow’s The Matrix for the first time in Imax on Dec. 7 & 8 in select markets in the U.S. All of this is a primer leading up to The Matrix Resurrections which is opening on Dec. 22. The Keanu Reeves-Laurence Fishburne-Carrie-Anne Moss sci-fi action movie from the Wachowskis was a surprise hit when it was released in late March 1999, opening to $27.7M and yielded a $171.5M domestic, $466.3M WW gross. The filmmakers broke ground using the “bullet-time” visual style which wowed many. In addition, as the world was embracing the internet at the time, The Matrix tapped...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Copyright Infringement#Pulp Fiction#Miramax Llc#Opensea#The U S District Court#Nft#The Pulp Fiction#Twitter#Tarantinonfts
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

(AP) — Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Will the Academy Keep Up the Forward Momentum for Women Directors?

While it’s still early in the Oscar race, there already are a few titles on everyone’s must-see list. Among them is The Power of the Dog, written and directed by Jane Campion — best known for her Oscar-nominated direction of The Piano 28 years ago, which made her the first female director to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes. Campion looks like a strong bet to land a best director nomination for the Netflix Western. That would not only be a rare triumph, given that women have so often been overlooked in the category, but also would make history, as...
MOVIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
Variety

Ridley Scott: Live-Action ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Alien’ TV Series Being Developed, Pilots Written

Ridley Scott has confirmed that live-action TV series of two of his most enduring movies, “Blade Runner” and “Alien,” are fast progressing, with pilots written for both shows. Speaking with the BBC on Monday, the “House of Gucci” helmer suggested the “Blade Runner” adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series: “We [have already] written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So, we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, the first 10 hours.” Scott said “Alien” was getting a “similar” treatment. A pilot is being written along with a bible of what transpires in 8-10 hours of the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘House of Cards’ Producer Wins $31 Million in Arbitration Against Kevin Spacey

An arbitrator has ordered Kevin Spacey and his companies to pay nearly $31 million to MRC, the production company behind “House of Cards,” after finding that Spacey breached his contract by violating the company’s sexual harassment policy. MRC severed its relationship with Spacey and scrapped a season of the show in 2017, after multiple people came forward to allege a pattern of sexually predatory conduct. MRC filed a petition on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court to confirm the arbitration award, after the award was upheld in a confidential appeal. Spacey and his companies, M. Profitt Productions and Trigger Street Productions, were ordered...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy