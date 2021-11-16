ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astroworld tragedy: Funeral service held for 22-year-old Bharti Shahani

By FOX 26 Staff
Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A funeral service was held Tuesday for 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, who passed away following the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Shahani was hospitalized after the Houston...

KTTS

22-year-old college student is ninth person to die after tragedy at Astroworld festival

Nearly one week after the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, a 22-year-old college student has died – marking the ninth person killed in the tragedy. The family attorney of the victim announced Thursday that Bharti Shahani, a student at Texas A&M University studying computer science, died at an intensive care unit surrounded by her family around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
HOUSTON, MO
KAGS

Bharti Shahani, Texas A&M senior, in critical condition after Astroworld festival

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M senior is fighting for her life after she was crushed during a concert while attending the Astroworld festival in Houston. Bharti Shahani, 22, went to the concert with her sister and another family member when the crowd of about 50,000 people began to push against one another and created what is known as "crowd surge." Video shared on social media shows concert-goers rushing the stage as rapper Travis Scott took the stage.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

‘She’s The Light Of Our Eyes,’ Texas A&M Student Bharti Shahani Fighting For Her Life After Attending Astroworld Festival

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Bharti Shahani, 22, was critically injured during the Astroworld 2021 festival in Houston and is fighting for her life, according to her family. Bharti Shahani (courtesy: Shahani family) “Bharti is the light of our lives and we are all praying for her full and speedy recovery,” her sister Namrata wrote on a GoFund Me page. A senior at Texas A&M, Shahani remains on a ventilator in the ICU.  Eight people died at the concert, while numerous others were injured, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount. He is fighting for his life too at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Ezra traveled from Dallas to the...
