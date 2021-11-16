Astroworld tragedy: Funeral service held for 22-year-old Bharti Shahani

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Bharti Shahani, 22, was critically injured during the Astroworld 2021 festival in Houston and is fighting for her life, according to her family.
Bharti Shahani (courtesy: Shahani family)
“Bharti is the light of our lives and we are all praying for her full and speedy recovery,” her sister Namrata wrote on a GoFund Me page.
A senior at Texas A&M, Shahani remains on a ventilator in the ICU.
Eight people died at the concert, while numerous others were injured, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount. He is fighting for his life too at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
Ezra traveled from Dallas to the...
Comments / 0