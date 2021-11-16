Jacksonville at UCF, Thoughts Heading into Tonight's Men's Basketball Game

Eyes on the Knights with defense and passing as the key points of emphasis this evening.

ORLANDO - UCF Basketball will play a far lesser foe this evening when it takes on Jacksonville as compared to playing Miami. How much effort and chemistry the Knights display will determine the outcome, as well as help to place into perspective just how focused this team is after a big win versus the Hurricanes. Many teams fail after a big win.

Will UCF follow that path this evening and fail to come out focused? It’s such a common theme. Good teams find a way to play even keel, no matter if the opponent does not hold the same level of talent on its respective roster. With that in mind, a few items to discuss.

Playing Aggressive Defense

Early in any given college basketball season, there will be trials and tribulations on offense for any team, and that includes the likes of Kansas, Baylor, Duke and Kentucky. Unlike defense, offensive basketball requires far more chemistry with passing and screening, not to mention spacing and shooting.

On the defensive end of the court, playing hard-nosed and aggressive defense is about attitude. No matter the defensive play call, effort can be applied at the same level in game three as it will be during the last game of a season to achieve excellent results.

When watching the Knights this evening, pay close attention to the effort, play after play, as they play on the defensive end of the court.

A top-notch defensive effort will allow for more easy baskets in transition. That’s when passing comes into play.

Passing the Basketball

True offensive team play begins and ends with passing. ‘Making the extra pass’ is a common phrase on ESPN or any other channel while watching a game, and for good reason. That being said, the Knights will be challenged to pass the basketball to one specific player this evening.

Teams that make the extra pass usually stand a better chance of scoring buckets. Lots of them. With UCF guard Darin Green, Jr. dropping 23 points against Miami in the last game, Jacksonville will try to keep the basketball out of his hands as much as possible. This will be a true test to see how well the other four players on the court for the Knights can not only find Green, but literally pass him the basketball in a fashion that allows him to rise and fire. That’s the goal. The more comfortable Green feels when he catches a pass, the more likely he will be to keep his red hot shooting going.

Darin Green, Jr. needs as many open looks as possible, and that means his teammates need to make accurate passes to him

Green shoots 53.8% from behind the arc. That’s elite by any measure. Now his teammates will be provided the opportunity to keep him rolling.

Bonus Section

If the Knights continue to play good defense and pass the basketball well, this should be a contest where the two come together because it will lead to fast break baskets. It could be Green pulling up for a three, or it could be a dunk for CJ Walker .

Whomever it may be, watch the transition from defense to offense this evening. It was a key part of beating Miami, and if the effort is good this evening, the Knights should also continue that trend.

Here’s today’s version of The Daily Knight podcast, further detailing the keys to victory this evening.

