NBA

Milwaukee Bucks to get major Khris Middleton boost vs. Lakers

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer provided some good news for Bucks fans, stating that All-Star Khris Middleton should return to action Wednesday vs the Los Angeles Lakers. Khris Middleton has been out of action since October 30th after testing positive for COVID-19. Since he has been out, the...

Related
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s desperate plea to Brook Lopez amid Bucks’ struggles

Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Brook Lopez, that much is made even more clear after the Milwaukee Bucks blew a 21-point lead and lost to the New York Knicks by 15 points. To recall, during his postgame presser following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27, Antetokounmpo pleaded Lopez to come back soon. While Giannis was smiling–looking like he was joking–he was serious in his desire to have their big man back.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Decided To Stay With The Bucks Because It Was Difficult: "I Wish K.D. Was On My Team, Not Against Me. I Wish LeBron Was On My Team, Not Against Me. Steph, On My Team. It's Easy To Leave."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks beat the odds last season when they returned from a 2-0 deficit in the 2021 NBA Finals, led by the Greek Freak, who dominated the series from start to finish. After an offseason full of rumors suggesting Giannis wouldn't re-sign with the Bucks and...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
NBA
ESPN

Tatum scores 37, Celtics beat Lakers in James' return

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 on Friday night in LeBron James’ return to the Lakers' lineup. Marcus Smart had 22 points and Dennis Schroder 21 for Boston (8-8), which climbed back to .500. Tatum had 11 rebounds and Al Horford added 18 points.
NBA
