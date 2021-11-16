This schoolhouse in Rutland on Airbnb is available to rent for $224 per night

The forthcoming House of Gucci movie is said to be over-the-top in many ways, but it seems one of the most ridiculously opulent parts of the film is the Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci’s home. The place in question? In real life, it’s the Villa Balbiano, a palazzo located on the western shore of Lake Como. The massive private residence looks straight out of a fairy tale, though if it’s part of yours, you may be interested to know that staying there is no longer simply just a dream. In fact, the exact Villa Balbiano from House of Gucci is now on Airbnb — and available to book as of Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 HOURS AGO