COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Wildcats battled a tough Aggies team to the wire on Friday night but a last-second three in the second overtime gave Texas A&M the 81-80 win. After a slow start to the game, resulting in a 28-20 halftime score in favor of the Aggies, the Wildcats defense picked up their intensity and went on a 10-0 run in the middle of the second half to take their first lead since 12-11. The team stretched their lead to six points with just under four minutes left, but the Aggies close the half on an 8-2 run to force overtime.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO