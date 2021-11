The Miami Heat earned their tenth win of the season in Miami. The Heat defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 113-98 to improve to 10-5 overall on the season. Starters Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry were out of the lineup. It did not matter because the Heat was still looking like a strong team without them. Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra always feels that the Heat have the personnel to always be in a position to win games. He wasn’t happy with his team’s defensive performance early in the game and he expressed that postgame.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO