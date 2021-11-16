ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Approves One of the Strictest Vaccine Mandates in US

By Angelina Bagdasaryan
Voice of America
 6 days ago

Customers need to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 27

Edd Stack
5d ago

IT'S ALL ON QUID PRO JOE BRIBEN, HIS ADMINISTRATION AND HIS LAWLESS NEO-MARXSIST CULT FOLLOWERS. Massive unemployment!, A national epidemic of homelessness!, Open borders!, illegal aliens and Afghanistan refugees mass spreading of covid-19 and God only knows what other deadly diseases countrywide!, Hyperinflation!, Soaring gas prices!, Crimewave's never seen before!, unstable stockmarket and housing market that will likely crash before the end of his term!, shipping disaster and supplies cut off, shortages of basic needs happening already!, I can go on and on but anyone can clearly see that quid pro Joe Briben, his administration and his lawless Neo-Marxsist ComunistCrat cult followers are destroying America, and keep in mind... it's only been 10 months. will America survive this castrauphic failure of an administration and cult FacsistCrat followers by the end his term?

Reply(4)
22
Z E E E
5d ago

According the CDC the vaccination is "just" a recommendation A politician makes it mandatory. Let's go, get Brandon.

Reply
18
Gerald Candelaria
5d ago

when businesses start to fail.when the vaccinated need bloodwhen the vaccinated need donated organs.when the vaccinated need people to work low paying essential jobs.. and they don't!!!I will laugh!!!

Reply
8
