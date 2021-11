For the past decade, cryptocurrency has been a recurring subject in the world of finance. Even today, it continues to baffle, amaze, and frustrate people. While it has been lauded for its innovation in the financial sector, recent events have brought its hindrances to light. That is not to say that its shortcomings have been thoroughly dismissed or ignored. When going over the pros of crypto, one must always mention the cons as well. However, now more than ever is the public starting to question the validity of crypto’s “ideal alternative” image.

