Congress & Courts

Rep. Cori Bush says white supremacists shot at Ferguson protesters, but chief not aware of incident

Derrick
 6 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said in a tweet...

www.thederrick.com

St. Louis American

Rep. Cori Bush confirms bid for reelection

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush confirmed last week she will run for a second term representing Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. "I’m excited to be celebrating our re-election campaign because Congress should have people who come from our communities, who have actually lived our struggles, who have marched in our streets,” Bush said in a prepared statement. “My mission is to do the very most for the people of St. Louis, starting with those who have the very least. We have already achieved so much in less than a year, and I know that together, not even the sky is our limit.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Cori Bush Officially Running Again In 2022

ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush is officially seeking a second term. The St. Louis Democrat announced Friday that she will seek another term representing Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. She defeated longtime incumbent Democrat William Lacy Clay in 2020. A video released by Bush’s campaign lauds passage of the COVID-19 relief package and cites her role in getting the federal government to remove radioactive waste from Coldwater Creek in St. Louis County. Bush is a nurse and an activist who made a name for herself protesting on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was Black, in 2014.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Ayanna Pressley won't say if she regrets calling Kyle Rittenhouse a 'white supremacist domestic terrorist'

"Squad" progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., won’t say if she regrets calling Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist domestic terrorist" as his trial nears its end. The shooting involving Rittenhouse amid the Kenosha riots last year spurred many extreme reactions from progressives. Pressley had one of the most controversial Twitter takes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Republican Launches Bid To Unseat U.S. Rep. Cori Bush

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis businessman who has twice ran unsuccessfully for mayor is now a candidate for Congress. The Republican Andrew Jones announced Tuesday he will seek the 1st District seat occupied by first-term Democrat Cori Bush. Jones is vice president of business development and marketing for Southwestern Electric Cooperative. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017 and earlier this year. If Jones wins the August primary, he’ll face long odds in November 2022 — the district that includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County is overwhelmingly Democratic.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Republican Andrew Jones launches run for congressional seat held by Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis

Andrew Jones, a former candidate for St. Louis mayor, announced Tuesday he was running for Congress as a Republican for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush. Jones, who is vice president of business development and marketing for Southwestern Electric Cooperative, ran as a Republican for mayor in 2017. He ran again this year as the city switched to a nonpartisan system for electing mayors. He lost both campaigns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Business Insider

Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship, says her job feels 'more and more dangerous' every day

Rep. Cori Bush said in a tweet that every day working in Congress feels increasingly dangerous. Rep. Paul Gosar and two other House Republicans have offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship. Bush called for Gosar's expulsion last week over a violent tweet that he was later censured over. On Saturday, Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX2Now

Rep. Cori Bush launches re-election campaign for 2022

ST. LOUIS – Congresswoman Cori Bush launched a re-election campaign to keep her seat in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. Rep. Bush was elected in 2020 and her two-year term will expire in 2022. She became the first Black female to represent Missouri in Congress and beat long-time Congressman Lacy Clay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cori Bush explains infrastructure bill ‘no’ vote and asks for your questions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shore News Network

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Politicians Labeling Rittenhouse A ‘White Supremacist Terrorist,’ Says He Wanted To ‘Protect People’

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard went after those who called Kyle Rittenhouse a “white supremacist terrorist” in a post on Twitter Thursday morning. “With no evidence, MSM & antifa-loving politicians immediately labeled Rittenhouse a white supremacist terrorist,” Gabbard wrote. “It’s obvious now that he was just a foolish kid who felt he needed to protect people & the community from rioters & arsonists because the government failed to do so.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

