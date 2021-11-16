WILD: Bird Of Paradise Presented by The Black Irish Project

On Friday, November 19, at 6:30 p.m. Mai’a Williams will be presenting their video installation/performance, “In the Ruins of Paradise,” at the Frozen River Film Festival office at 164 East Third Street in Winona. It is a meditation on Blackness and Indigeneity and our relationship to the landscape, healing traditions, climate change, and healing. Because of COVID safety protocols, there will be limited seating available. If you would like to attend (and we'd love to have you!) please register by emailing Williams at maiamedicine@gmail.com. The performance features music by Elizabeth Oness, videography by Stuff Studio (and Theresa Williams-Carpenter), text from “The Future of Love” by Mai'a Williams, and puppetry by Robert Armstrong.
