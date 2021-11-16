BKLYN Sauce: Maurice “Mo” Brown

Children liked the music because they didn't question it. It's not simply that pianist Vince Guaraldi slipped jazz past the unsuspecting in composing A Charlie Brown Christmas, the evergreen "Peanuts" animation and soundtrack that has become inescapably part of the holiday. First broadcast in 1965, going on to six decades ago, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a tradition unto itself. It returns to television through PBS and PBS Kids on the evening of Sunday, December 19. Some who can't wait, or want to watch and listen again and again, will already have it on DVD, CD, LP, other media, and streaming on Apple Plus, which also gets a jump on New Year's and 2022 with the debut December 10 of a new Peanuts production, Auld Lang Syne.

