BKLYN Sauce: Maurice “Mo” Brown

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy Award-winning trumpet sensation Maurice “Mobetta” Brown orbits simultaneously through three worlds: contemporary jazz, blues-rock and cutting-edge hip hop. He’s a mastermind as a trumpeter, composer,...

bkreader.com

bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: Patrick Dougher

BK Readers, the BKLYN Sauce team is so excited to present to you Patrick Dougher! Born and raised in Brooklyn, Patrick is a self-taught Artist, Musician, Poet, Educator & Spiritual Activist. Patrick has played and recorded with Grammy award winners Sade, Chuck D (Public Enemy) and Dan Zanes as well as many other notables. He is the drummer on “Dub Side as the Moon” one of the best selling Reggae LP’s of all time. But that’s not all… Wait until you check out his art! Patrick seeks to inspire and to celebrate the noble beauty and divine nature of people of African descent and to connect urban African American culture to its roots in sacred African art, spirituality and ritual. Click this link to learn about yet another icon in your nabe!
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

New Edition and NKOTB Fans Argue Over Winner of 2021 AMAs Battle

Fans of New Edition and New Kids on the Block anxiously waited for the two Boston native boy bands to hit the stage at the American Music Awards. The two groups, both founded by Maurice Starr, would share the stage for the first time in their careers. The performance was part of a new segment for the award show, "My Hometown," where artists from major cities battle it out on stage with fellow artists from the same town that helped to shape them.
MUSIC
bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: The Elite Bklyn Jumpers

Q: What do Jazz, Hip Hop, the pressing comb and double dutch all have in common? A: They all are distinctly birthed from Black-American culture! For most Black Americans children, double dutch was a quintessential part outdoor play. To see the aerobic game as an adult almost certainly brings back fond, nostalgic memories, the perfect Rx after months of being sequestered indoors.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: The Rogers Garden

Community art, garden dining, rum punch and island vibes… You can’t ask for a better combination. All this you’ll find at The Rogers Garden Bar in the Little Caribbean section of Flatbush! Check it out!. Monthly. Your contribution is appreciated. Make a Donation. BK Reader is brought to you for...
FOOD & DRINKS
PIX11

‘Partners in Rhyme’: Hip-hop legend MC Lyte talks new sitcom series

Music and family are both at the center of MC Lyte’s new sitcom, “Partners in Rhyme.” The hip-hop veteran, and Brooklyn native, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News and shared all the details about the new series. Plus, the multifaceted talent told us if she’s working on any new music or if she’ll be emceeing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle For Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Vince Guaraldi’s Christmas Sauce: Adding Spice to Charlie Brown Vanilla

Children liked the music because they didn't question it. It's not simply that pianist Vince Guaraldi slipped jazz past the unsuspecting in composing A Charlie Brown Christmas, the evergreen "Peanuts" animation and soundtrack that has become inescapably part of the holiday. First broadcast in 1965, going on to six decades ago, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a tradition unto itself. It returns to television through PBS and PBS Kids on the evening of Sunday, December 19. Some who can't wait, or want to watch and listen again and again, will already have it on DVD, CD, LP, other media, and streaming on Apple Plus, which also gets a jump on New Year's and 2022 with the debut December 10 of a new Peanuts production, Auld Lang Syne.
MUSIC
bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: Stacey Billups

Stacey Billups is living proof that no matter what stage you are in life, there is art inside of you… and you have every right to let it shine, no judgment: Stacey: “Although I wanted to study art in school I decided to take the practical route and instead became a social worker, married and had two children.
VISUAL ART
canadianbeats.ca

JP Maurice releases new single, “Unstoppable”

Vancouver, BC-based artist JP Maurice is back with his newest single, “Unstoppable”. In a world of cookie-cutter copy-paste formulas, JP Maurice breaks that mold with his riveting and fluid compositions that redefine bubblegum-pop: “Unstoppable” features poppy synths, emotional background cello, and, most importantly, catchy and captivating lyrics. JP Maurice paints a picture that is unmistakably deeply rooted in personal trials and tribulations that hide behind the mask of pop lyricism.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES

