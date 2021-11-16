ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

No Times Square NYE celebration for unvaccinated

raleighnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose planning on celebrating New York City's iconic New Year's Eve party in Times Square will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid or provide proof of a negative test to join in on the festivities. Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Tuesday that crowds will be allowed back...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Niagara Gazette

As tourism brightens, Times Square hopes to regain luster

NEW YORK — David Cohen has been yearning for a return to the days when business boomed at his family's souvenir shop in Times Square. While tourists have begun returning, foot traffic into Grand Slam souvenirs is still not what it was before the coronavirus pandemic, when hordes of global visitors crowded under the canopy of electric billboards just outside his door.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Landmarks Lit In Pink, White & Blue To Honor Transgender Day Of Remembrance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York landmarks were lit up to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday. Thirteen landmarks, including One World Trade Center and Penn Station, were illuminated in pink, white and blue to honor transgender people who have lost their lives to violence. “Here in New York, we are committed to being a place where transgender individuals can experience the values of belonging, respect, and dignity. As Governor, I will continue fighting for our transgender community, to build a New York where every one of us can live free from fear of discrimination or violence,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect. On this #TransDayOfRemembrance we honor those we’ve lost and recommit to a city that every trans person can call their home. pic.twitter.com/pNmHHh82bC — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2021 Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted about the day, saying, “In New York City, we know and affirm that everyone has a right to their identity, that our trans community deserves dignity, justice and respect.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia Star

From Irmo to Times Square

Irmo native and model Lee Livingston, also known as Kevin-Cupree, received the gift of a billboard in Times Square NYC from a fashion week board member for the impact he has left on the modeling industry during his time in New York. The billboard will run over the course of the next two years.
IRMO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

First Night Saratoga Goes Dark; Times Square Goes Live with NYE Ball Drop

SARATOGA SPRINGS — First Night Saratoga 2022 has apparently been canceled, according to a Nov. 16 posting by the local internet company Saratoga.com, and direct verbal confirmation at the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Saratoga Arts, which typically is involved with the New Year’s Eve celebration, replied simply that they “are not involved with the event this year,” although would not offer information beyond that statement.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
travelmole.com

Only fully-vaxxed allowed in Times Square for NYE

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square will be back to normal this year. The celebration to usher in 2022 will be fully attended this year – but only for fully vaccinated revellers. Everyone age five years and older must provide proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Secret NYC

The Iconic Times Square NYE Celebration & Ball Drop Is Welcoming Back In-Person Spectators

If 2020 was the year of holiday traditions departing NYC, 2021 is definitely the year of their return. All of the holiday markets (including Union Square and Columbus Circle ), the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade , and the Radio City Music Christmas Spectacular are all back after last year’s historic cancellations and no in-person revelers — and that now includes the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
nyconthecheap.com

Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022

The biggest party on the planet is back, to welcome 2022 in Times Square. with confetti, the world-famous Ball Drop, entertainment, silly hats, noisemakers and happy hugs. New this year is that revelers must show proof of full vaccination and a valid photo ID to be admitted through the barricades into the Times Square area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sonomasun.com

A Times Square shout-out for Sonoma schools

The Sonoma Valley Education Foundation went national this morning in a big way — a message of thanks on the huge Nasdaq Tower on Manhattan’s Times Square. Executive Director Angela Ryan coordinated the salute in honor of American Education Week. “We know our educators, school administrators, and staff have been...
SONOMA, CA
New York Post

De Blasio touts ‘full-strength’ New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square

The annual Times Square New Year’s Eve ball-drop celebration will be back at “full strength” for “hundreds of thousands” of people vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. “We are proud to announce the wonderful celebration in Times Square, the ball drop, everything, is coming back full strength,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Covid#Maskless#The Times Square Alliance
cititour.com

Cocktail Time at Amor Loco in Times Square

Is the clubby new Mexican spot in Times Square serving up some hot cocktails by mixologist Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories. A green-hued light and refreshing drink with a kick; made with reposado tequila, cucumber juice, hot honey, lemon, orange curacao, coriander, & bee pollen. Corni Colada. A savory take...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Calls For New Yorkers To Keep Protests Peaceful After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams issued a call Saturday to keep protests in New York City peaceful in reaction to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and comptroller-elect Brad Lander released a joint statement calling for the prohibition of concealed carry laws and stopping “the easy purchase of firearms that can be transported from one community to another with malicious intent.” The statement goes on to say, “New Yorkers are united in support of safety and justice, and against violence and division. As some of us take to the streets today to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Students Create New Street Mural In East New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new street mural is up in East New York, Brooklyn. It’s called the “We Are Better Together” mural and was created by young people who live in the area. The students put up the artwork and helped with food distribution in their community. It’s all part of the “Murals for Good” program sponsored by Carnegie Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Jay Street Busway now made permanent

The much-heralded Jay Street Busway in Downtown Brooklyn has now been made permanent, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Department of Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman announced Friday as part of the mayor’s “City Hall in Your Borough: Brooklyn” series of events. Piloted in August 2020 as the first step of the...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy