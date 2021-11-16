ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why it's time for gay and black republicans to speak up

Cover picture for the articleFor far too long, the left has presumed to represent and thus speak for all minorities, particularly for the gay (which they?ve since changed to ?LGBTQ?) and black populations. We have been the left's political pawns, and they desperately need us so that any time they have an agenda,...

HuffingtonPost

Biden Marks Transgender Day Of Remembrance: 'Each Of These Lives Was Precious'

President Joe Biden honored Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday with a statement commemorating transgender people killed this year in the United States and worldwide. “This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country — and hundreds more around the world — were killed in horrifying acts of violence,” the statement said. “Each of these lives was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy.”
POLITICS
FiveThirtyEight

What It’s Like For Some Gay Men To Come Out As Republican

Gay people in America overwhelmingly vote for Democrats and have done so for decades. But they aren’t a monolithic group. In our second episode of “Political Outliers,” meet two gay Republicans — one in his 20s and one in his 60s — who have been lifelong conservatives. Hear how they developed their political ideologies and which issues motivate them to stay loyal to the GOP.
SOCIETY
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Fox News

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Winsome Sears
Person
Gavin Newsom
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Want Power, Not Justice

“The United States could be a great land for all human beings,” the great Delta Prophetess Fannie Lou Hamer once said. “Instead [White people are] figuring out what trick they can use next to hold us down a little bit longer. As soon as this country realize that … as soon as the White man realizes that … the quicker this can be a peaceful country,” she said 50-plus years ago. How very true.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why does the Left want Kyle Rittenhouse to be racist?

It's hardly surprising that a media so intent on making everything about race would give the Kyle Rittenhouse trial the same treatment. A little over two weeks ago, Republican election gains were dismissed by some as a result of white supremacy . Voter frustrations are a myth. Candidates such as Glenn Youngkin and even Winsome Sears were supposedly chosen because of racism. Kyle Rittenhouse, a young white male, was never going to be judged fairly by the same people.
POLITICS
#Republicans#Black People#Gay People#Gay Rights#Black Conservatism#Lgbtq#Democrats#Scotus
TheAtlantaVoice

Lancaster: Enough Is enough, stop dividing us with your racism

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s history maker, is still relishing in the accolades engulfing her for a shocking victory in last week’s election. The Lt. Governor-elect of the Commonwealth humbly accepted her new role while acknowledging the tougher path she had to follow as a black person and Jamaican immigrant. Nonetheless, those on the other side of the ideological spectrum refused to […]
POLITICS
Star-Herald

JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: Republicans, let's up our game

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory last week over former Virginia Democratic Gov.Terry McAuliffe has led most observers to predict that Republicans are sure to make big gains in next year’s midterms. While I agree that the election gives Republicans cause for enthusiasm, I have learned during more than four decades in politics that overreach and assumptions represent a path to political failure.
POLITICS
Fox News

Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It's 'disingenuous' to say parents oppose Black history

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange about critical race theory in schools on Friday night's show with guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin.
EDUCATION
