The Art of War: Professor V Student

Planning to go on into a career as a neuropsychiatrist, Catherine Quinones, 12, is going into her first year of The Downey Legend staff as a writer. Although she doesn't have her heart set on any particular school, her plan is to go to a liberal arts college. Outside school, Quinones is involved in a variety of things from being in her fourth year on the lacrosse team, to reading, to being the president of two clubs; Eco club and one she founded herself, The Downey Medical Society. Her variety of clubs and extracurricular activities are what help her be a friendly leader.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO