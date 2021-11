Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday that he's been dealing with a shoulder injury since September. "It happened like Oakland or Cincinnati or something. We just don’t always tell y’all everything,” Roethlisberger said to reporters. The Steelers played the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and then the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, so Roethlisberger has likely been playing through the shoulder issue for the majority of the season. His yardage totals have taken a dip since September, but Roethlisberger has thrown a touchdown in every game this season and he hasn't thrown an interception since Week 4. The Steelers shouldn't need to throw much in Week 10 against a winless Detroit Lions team.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO