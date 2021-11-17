ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught On Camera: DoorDash Driver Seen Using Brentwood Lobby As Toilet

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kz7T9_0cyfAmJ800

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident.

Lisa Stanley, co-host of the K-EARTH 101 morning show, shared a video to Twitter Thursday morning showing the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food and dropping it off to a neighbor before defecating into a trash can.

Stanely, who manages the building, said she didn’t know what happened until a neighbor told her there were feces in the lobby. She then reviewed the security video and witnessed the act.

“I checked that video and I literally threw up I was so sick,” she said. “…There is no scenario in the world for what I saw to happen. This is a health problem here because then you can be sure she was going to deliver other meals.”

Stanely said she contacted DoorDash and the company informed her that the driver is no longer able to deliver with them.

According to a Tweet Stanley shared, DoorDash also refunded her food order and provided a $20 credit to her account.

Stanley said also said “Had she asked I might of let her use my bathroom!”

DoorDash released a statement saying, ” The trust and safety of our community is extremely important and what’s shown in this video is absolutely unacceptable and disturbing. We’re deactivating this Dasher and are actively working to be in touch with building staff so we can reimburse for the cleaning costs. We will also cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation.”

Comments / 113

arty lange
5d ago

Thanks to Covid and the public restrooms closed…. And you are trying to hold back a coffee induced runaway turd… ya have no choice.

Reply(55)
18
Albert N.
4d ago

that's nasty. I wonder what the people think when they saw her later." hey wasn't that the person who brought our food? wait that's our lobby"

Reply
5
Flying Dutchman
4d ago

I’ve had pizza delivered to my home a few times, but I don’t use door dash or any other delivery device. If I order food to go, I drive over and pick it up. I have neighbors ordering Starbucks and have it delivered. Can’t get lazier than that. This gives me another reason not to use them.

Reply
5
 

CBS LA

CBS LA

