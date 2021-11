LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – In last week’s election, Lowellville had three levies on the ballot, one for police, one for fire and one for the schools. All of them failed. Wednesday night at a village council meeting, residents addressed the mayor and council on the failed police and fire levies. There had been talk of placing them on the May ballot, but no decision was made at the meeting.

LOWELLVILLE, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO