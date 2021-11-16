ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World’s Tallest and Fastest Screaming Swing Ride Is Coming to Texas

By Toni Gee
 6 days ago
Hey there adrenaline junkies, you might want to add San Antonio to your list of places to visit because there're some big things in the works. According to a press release from Seaworld Parks & Entertainment, the company is debuting 11 new rides and attractions across 10 different parks in the...

