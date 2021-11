Another school district has been added to the growing list of districts making the tough decision to cancel in-person classes due to staffing issues. The Grand Blanc school district announced they would be going remote for the last half-day of school prior to the holiday break this week. In a letter released late Friday, superintendent Dr. Trevor Alward announced the district will be going remote on Wednesday, November 24th. The day was scheduled to be a half-day for students ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break.

