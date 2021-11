Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa has a new starter at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Sophomore Alex Padilla is listed as the starting quarterback in the latest 2-deep depth chart. The native of Colorado replaced Spencer Petras in first quarter in the victory at Northwestern, and led the Hawkeyes to touchdowns on his first two drives. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Petras was dealing with an injury he suffered during the loss at Wisconsin. Petras is not on the latest 2-deep. Freshman Deuce Hogan is listed as the back-up.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO