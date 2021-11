The State of Texas, as a whole, and many cities in West Texas saw their unemployment rates drop during the month of October. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas was 5.4% in October, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from September 2021. Overall, Texas added 56,600 non-agricultural jobs to the economy. According to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), non-ag jobs have been added in Texas during 17 out of the past 18 months.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO