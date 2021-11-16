ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Owning a Charter Sailboat

Cruising World
 6 days ago

Own a Slice of Paradise: A couple...

www.cruisingworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
Cruising World

The Compass That Could Tell a Story

A small miracle happened to me recently. It was a message from the past, and so many memories flashed through my mind. It’s not often that one small thing can bring so much joy. But this unexpected phone call certainly did. First, a little backstory. Many years ago, in 1966,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailboat
northeastern.edu

Brace for Thanksgiving holiday travel turbulence

Eager to hit the road and reconnect with friends and family in-person this Thanksgiving after last year’s COVID-19 precautions meant celebrating the holidays at home?. A surge in holiday travel plans—combined with the recent opening of U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers—means roads and airports will be more crowded. Add in a forecast for stormy weather along much of the East Coast and holiday travel looks downright turbulent.
TRAVEL
nbcpalmsprings.com

Thanksgiving Travel Rush; What Passengers Can Expect On The Road And In The Air

As the holiday travel rush begins, people heading in and out of Palm Springs International explain that crowds at airports across the country are starting to grow, but for now, it’s still bearable. “It’s two hours to Seattle and then three hours back to Alaska,” explained Evelyn Beeters, traveling to...
TRAVEL
TheConversationCanada

Fear of travelling: Canadians need to put travel risk into perspective

The pandemic hit nearly two years ago, and since then Canadians’ fear of travel has been a constant theme. Tuning into daily COVID-19 briefings likely contributed to this heightened sense of fear. In March 2020, the federal government issued a blanket travel warning, which was only lifted on Oct. 22, 2021. As recently as May 2021, Ontario Premier Doug Ford blamed travel and borders for a rise in cases when evidence pointed to there being other causes for case increases like lack of proper PPE, community spread, overcrowded housing and poverty. The “problem frame” here is how certain messages shared during...
TRAVEL
sailmagazine.com

Are You Ready to Bareboat Charter?

Judging your own readiness is never easy. That goes double for chartering and running a yacht on vacation. What I hear most often from first-time charter guests is that they’ve been sailing for decades, so how different can it be to charter? The truth is it’s very different because managing a weeklong charter is a far cry from things like dinghy racing or daysailing a 30-footer on a lazy summer afternoon. This goes double if you’ve never sailed a large catamaran. If you’d like to get a better idea where exactly things stand with respect to your own sailing, try asking yourself the questions below. And don’t worry if you find yourself coming up short. There are plenty of ways to obtain the requisite skills!
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC4

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
WOWK 13 News

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy