NFL

Armchair Scouting & Prediction: New York Jets

By driftinscotty
The Phinsider
 6 days ago

It's taken a while to get to our first game against our AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, but it's finally upon us. We've all now had a solid week for the bliss of beating our perpetual tormentors, the Ravens, last Thursday night. That win has allowed us to feel...

www.thephinsider.com

Boonville Daily News

First look: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets odds and lines

The Miami Dolphins (3-7) travel to meet the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 AFC East Divisional game in East Rutherford, N.J. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Dolphins vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
The Game Haus

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Week 10 Preview

The New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, and for Jets fans, there is a lot to be interested in. Mike White was named the starter at quarterback for Week 10, and this comes with the news that Zach Wilson is not fully healthy yet. With the Jets coming off of a historically bad defensive performance, and the Bills coming off a stunning loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, both teams look to get back on track. Here is the New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Week 10 Preview.
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins open as favorites over Jets but it is close

The Miami Dolphins are coming off back-to-back wins and starting to look like a team who can compete in the NFL. It was a slow start to the year for a team that was supposed to contend for the playoffs this season, but they are entering a portion of their schedule that could bounce them back to at least a respectable record. The first of this stretch of games comes this weekend as they visit the New York Jets for the first half of the annual home-and-home series between the two AFC East rivals.
NFL
The Phinsider

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 11

Another week, another boring Dolphins football game. It really takes the joy out of watching the NFL when all of the outcomes are so obvious before the teams even kick off. Just as everyone predicted, the Miami Dolphins defeated the lowly Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football 22-10. Wait a...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB vs. Dolphins

According to a report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the New York Jets are turning to Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback in Week 11 with the Miami Dolphins coming to MetLife Stadium. BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach...
NFL
The Phinsider

Big plays against the Ravens, a sign that the Dolphins’ offense is headed in the right direction?

The Miami Dolphins rank 31st in yards per play at 4.8 and escaped Thursday Night Football with an average of 5.6 yards per play in a 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Miami’s offense has struggled to get much of anything going through 10 games. The unit, led by co-offensive coordinators Eric Studesville and George Godsey, is scoring 17.7 points per game. Additionally, Trent Dilfer believes that Charlie Frye is also strongly involved in the offensive game plan.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 11/18/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After saying that the quarterback position would work itself out organically, Robert Saleh inexplicably named Joe Flacco the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. That’s right. Instead of letting a young player get a shot, 36-year old Joe Flacco will suit up for the Jets. The 2-6 Jets. The 2-6 Jets who are already eliminated from playoff contention in Week 11. At this point, it’s hard to argue that anyone in the organization knows what they’re doing. A win-now move with the youngest roster without a playoff shot is just a bizarre decision to me. To be frank, I won’t be watching this game outside of highlights that come across the screen. Apathy has hit full force in my Jets fandom this week, but maybe it’ll get better next week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins promote Jamal Perry to active roster; Add two to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have elevated practice squad cornerback Jamal Perry to the active roster twice this season, plus used him as a COVID-19 replacement player once. The team ran out of ways to make Perry active on gameday without signing him from the practice squad, so in Week 11, the team went ahead and promoted the third-year cornerback.
NFL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Phinsider

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit) A three-TD day for the rookie in an important win. New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation) The New York Jets got annihilated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Mike White fell back hard from the lofty heights he had reached in the prior two games, with no touchdowns and four interceptions...
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 11 TV coverage

The Miami Dolphins are headed north this weekend to face the New York Jets in the first meeting between the AFC East rivals this year. The two teams are not exactly setting the league on fire this year, with Miami at 3-7 on the season and the Jets sitting at 2-7. Two clubs well below .500 on the year do not exactly demand a large share of the television broadcast plan for the weekend.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Behind Enemy Lines – New York Jets Edition

Welcome to the latest installment of Behind Enemy Lines: NY Jets Edition. The first edition of my series to be hosted on the DolphinsTalk platform after starting on Aqua Thirteen. A quick shout-out to the guys over there, Ray Burton especially, you guys gave me a great start and I am grateful. You helped me craft Behind Enemy Lines and encouraged me to bring it somewhere like DolphinsTalk. True gents. I appreciate you.
NFL

