If the San Francisco 49ers are stuck in a time loop under Kyle Shanahan, then they will be good again in 2022; now is the “disappointment” year that follows that “understandably bad season with third-string QBs playing the majority of the season instead of Jimmy Garoppolo” year. But when we pull out for the long view on the 49ers—when we remember that teams have strengths and weaknesses that have nothing to do with the quarterback position—what is it is that is so flawed about this 3-5 Niners team that would be halfway to repeating their 6-10 record if not for the 17th game?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO