ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max announces "Return to Hogwarts" Harry Potter Reunion special

By KHALID LAWS, Sinclair Broadcast Group
WJLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary, HBO Max will be reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint for the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts." Airing on Jan. 1, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" will reunite the three wizards along with many stars from the series...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
cosmicbook.news

Daniel Radcliffe Returns To Harry Potter For 20th Anniversary On HBO Max

WB and HBO Max have announced that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are reuniting for the upcoming Harry Potter twentieth anniversary special coming to the streaming service. The official details include that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members...
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max, just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.
MOVIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Ian Hart
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Alfred Enoch
Person
James Phelps
Person
Casey Patterson
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
KREX

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

(AP) — Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos […]
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
963kklz.com

Original Ghostbusters on the Hardest Part About Filming ‘Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (November 15) to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In both appearances, they touched on the hardest part about returning to their Ghostbusters characters. When asked by Meyers what...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy