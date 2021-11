VMWare Fusion Version 11. 2017 iMac. macOS 10.14 (Mojave). When trying to highlight text the mouse needs to be one line above what I am trying to select. I place the cursor directly on the word or letter I need to modify, but words or letters one row down are selected. How can I get the cursor to actually highlight what I want? I do have tools installed.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO