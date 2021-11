The Arkansas basketball program looks to finish its 3-game home stand in Bud Walton Arena undefeated on Wednesday night against Northern Iowa. The Hogs took care of business in their first two games of the season against Mercer and Gardner-Webb. The same cannot be said for Northern Iowa. The Panthers suffered back-to-back home losses against Nicholls State and Vermont. Not the kind of start the program is used to after making the NCAA Tournament four times in the last 15 years and winning the Missouri Valley Conference title two years ago.

