Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher's denial "nobody believes coaches anyway"

By Patrick Conn
 6 days ago
During an appearance on ‘Keyshawn, JWill, and Max’, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed the College Football Playoff rankings and the rumors of Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

Former NBA player turned analyst Jayson Williams asked Finebaum about Fisher’s comments regarding the LSU rumors in which he stated “I’m not going anywhere.” Finebaum had some advice for the Aggies head coach.

“I think he’s dumber that he keeps talking about a job that he probably should ignore,” Finebaum said. “Quit talking about it already. All you have to say is I’m not going anywhere. First of all, nobody believes coaches anyway JWill. I mean do you? I have had coaches lie to my face, you’ve had coaches lie to your face.

So you don’t have to explain, it’s really not necessary. Or you do what Mike Tomlin did a couple of weeks ago and end it in about 15 seconds. Instead, this is about the third time that Jimbo Fisher has doubled down. And I give him credit he brought into the conversation. I know all of you think we coaches lie. Go ahead and bury the lede right there Jimbo. ”

Finebaum went on to say that it seems unlikely but you can’t deny the connection between athletic director Scott Woodward and Fisher. Regardless of what everyone wants, this story just isn’t going to go away.

expressnews.com

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher 'sick and tired' of SEC officiating

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher says he’s “sick and tired” of SEC officiating, pointing to what he considered questionable calls and no-calls in wins over Alabama and Auburn. “Here’s what gets me,” Fisher said Monday. “You can do that (slaps hands) and get a delay of game,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AL.com

Jimbo Fisher on coaching at LSU, being the ‘dumbest human being on God’s Earth’

Jimbo Fisher said Monday he would be the “dumbest human being” in the world to leave Texas A&M. Once again the Aggies coach was asked if he would have any interest in leaving College Station for Baton Rouge. Last month, LSU announced it was parting ways with Ed Orgeron after the season, and Fisher - a former assistant under Nick Saban at LSU - has been among the names mentioned.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: The Dan Mullen narrative must end

Just about a year ago, Dan Mullen led the Florida Gators to an SEC Championship game berth, where they ultimately fell short of Alabama 52-46. The Gators looked like an improved last year, winning the SEC East and ultimately making it to the Cotton Bowl, where they lost to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
texags.com

Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher, A&M players discuss loss at Ole Miss

Someone tell Jimbo he's not going to find another Winston. Time to change schemes and hire ded OC or passing game coordinator. Spend more time with special teams. aggieclay — Is Jimbo gonna be man enough, we'll, even smart enough to see that Dameyune Craig's unit has been a complete dumpster fire with regards to drops? What do you do there? Replace him?
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick For The Heisman Trophy

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum revealed his current pick for the prestigious individual award on Sunday morning. Finebaum has a quarterback leading the race right now, with one week to go in the regular season. “Probably — and I say probably — Bryce Young,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter....
COLLEGE SPORTS
