Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Garfield talk about their new film

By Kevin McCarthy
fox5dc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Garfield is starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...

www.fox5dc.com

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute’s festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit “Rent”. Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three posthumous Tony...
MOVIES
AFP

Lin-Manuel Miranda debuts 'tick, tick... Boom!' and eyes new projects

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Broadway sensation "Hamilton," said Wednesday he had returned to his first love of cinema with his directorial debut "tick tick... Boom!" -- but is itching to write musical theater again. The movie, which had its world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, pays tribute to Jonathan Larson, the writer of "Rent" who was Broadway's wunderkind a generation before Miranda. "Film was my first love. I fell in love with movies, my grandfather owned a VHS video store when I was a kid -- Miranda Video," Miranda told AFP. "I spent my summers watching everything -- very little of it appropriate to a child of seven or eight years of age, but I watched it all!
MOVIES
Variety

Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anderson Paak, Edgar Wright to Keynote Variety Music for Screens Summit

Bono, Anderson Paak, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Edgar Wright will keynote Variety‘s Music for Screens Virtual Summit. Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, the summit will cover such topics as the revival of film and TV musicals, music in superhero storytelling, music video production and the rise of video games as artist launchpad.  Bono, multiple Grammy Award winner and lead singer for U2, will discuss the making of U2’s original song “Your Song Saved My Life” featured in the film “Sing 2.” He will be joined by the movie’s writer and director, Garth Jennings.  Paak, musician, singer-songwriter, producer and director, will speak...
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes in Search of Lost Time

The musical “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” is, in a word, haunted. When Jonathan Larson wrote it, he was a struggling theatre composer facing down his thirtieth birthday, despondent after years of rejection for his dystopian rock musical, “Superbia.” In the fall of 1990, Larson workshopped a new one-man show, originally titled “Boho Days,” about a frustrated composer named Jonathan who was turning thirty. The next year, it was renamed “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” Larson, accompanied by a band, sat at a piano and griped, in song, about his stalled career and his desperation for a breakout hit. The “Tick, Tick” of the title was the insistent warning in his ears—after all, his idol, Stephen Sondheim, had opened his first Broadway show when he was twenty-seven. “They’re singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ / You just want to lay down and cry,” Larson sang. Soon after, Larson did write a breakthrough musical, but he didn’t live to see its success. He died in 1996, of an aortic aneurysm, hours before the first scheduled Off Broadway performance of “Rent.”
THEATER & DANCE
thatgrapejuice.net

Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda & ‘Encanto’ Cast Dish on New Disney Movie

Ample excitement surrounds the release of Disney‘s new animated adventure, ‘Encanto.’ And with good reason. The eagerly anticipated film tells the tale of a young Colombian girl named Mirabel (played by Stephanie Beatriz). Unlike her loved ones, she is the only member of her family who doesn’t possess magical powers...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals How Songwriting for Film Is Different Than Musical Theater

The prolific Lin-Manuel Miranda has had a busy year, with Warner Bros.’ adaptation of his musical In the Heights hitting theaters and HBO Max in June; writing songs for two animated features, Netflix’s Vivo (for which he also lent his voice as the title character) and Disney’s Encanto; and making his feature film directorial debut with Netflix’s tick, tick … BOOM!, which stars Andrew Garfield as Rent creator Jonathan Larson. (He also picked up yet another award for Hamilton: an Emmy for outstanding variety special.) The multihyphenate spoke with THR about how his songwriting process for a film compares to...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire for differing reasons. The controversies threw Miranda off, but he didn’t revolt against the backlash like other stars. The Tick, Tick… Boom! director reflected on the issues surrounding his two signature musicals.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Tick, Tick… Boom! review – Andrew Garfield shines in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s meta musical

In his directorial debut, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a movie-musical based on a musical about writing… a musical. It’s all a bit inside baseball and it won’t be music to everyone’s ears. Those not naturally inclined towards the form may struggle with its grating combination of earnestness and exuberance. The show tunes are an acquired taste too.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

tick, tick … Boom! Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Debut is a Fast-Moving Cautionary Tale About Failure

Despite any prescience on behalf of its subject matter, I’m sure even the playwright himself, Jonathan Larson, would have looked back on his big-budget, science fiction Broadway hopeful “Superbia” with enough hindsight to acknowledge there was no way it would ever see the light of day. As the relatable cartoon shared by artists all over the internet of an iceberg attests: the amount of work produced to get to the one piece that finds an audience (in any medium) is too high a multiplier to even begin hypothesizing. And any creator who isn’t made aware of this fact in school has been done a disservice by their educators. That doesn’t, however, mean you shouldn’t dream or that your first try won’t get funded. Lightning does strike for some.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
orartswatch.org

FilmWatch Weekly: Archival treasures, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kurt Vonnegut, and more

In today’s digitized, cloud-computing world, it’s hard to imagine data truly being lost. (You have been making regular backups, right?) From big-budget epic features to every last TikTok video to security camera footage, most film and video made in 2021 will be around virtually forever, unless steps are taken to actively destroy it.
PORTLAND, OR
WNYC

Domhnall Gleeson, Van Gogh Exhibit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Future of Work

A new show from playwright Enda Walsh titled "Medicine" tells the story of a man struggling with mental illness, trying to process his past through an unconventional therapy method. The Irish Times says star Domhnall Gleeson's is "a force to be reckoned with." Gleeson joins us to discuss. "Medicine" runs at St. Anne's Warehouse through December 5th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marconews.com

'Encanto': Lin-Manuel Miranda ushers Stephanie Beatriz into the Disney 'princess club'

The Madrigal family in Disney’s animated musical fantasy “Encanto” (in theaters Wednesday) features 12 major characters and more cool superpowers than your average Avengers squad. So the idea for songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda’s opening number seemed fairly obvious. “Our job is to introduce them to you as clearly as possible,” Miranda...
MOVIES
Billboard

Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokes About Jake Gyllenhaal & ‘Taylor’s Version’ In Freestyle Rap

Lin-Manuel Miranda is fresh off the release of Tick, Tick…Boom!, his official feature film directorial debut. To promote the film — which follows the life of Rent composer Jonathan Larson — Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and played Wheel of Freestyle against Black Thought (The Roots’ Tariq Trotter), who stars in Tick, Tick…Boom! as H.A.W.K. Smooth. The musicians pressed a button on a random word generator and had to come up with a freestyle using the words.
MUSIC

