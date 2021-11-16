Meet the stylish kibble dispenser for dogs that's blowing up on TikTok

He's been around a while, so he's worked out his wild streak and now he's just looking for a new place to chill at. Charlie is a Dachshund mix who is a pretty laid-back dude looking for an owner who doesn't mind his new personality. Charlie appears to be about eight years old and he's currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He's a hefty little guy though, coming in around thirty pounds, this mix breed guy has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He's just looking for a place where he can chill out with his owner and expend too much energy! Charlie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

TYLER, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO