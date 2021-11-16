ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Meet the stylish kibble dispenser for dogs that's blowing up on TikTok

By Jim Dallke
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe process of feeding your dog hasn't really changed in, well, forever. But a Chicago startup believes it has a new and improved way for getting kibble in...

Fox News

Heartfelt TikTok shows neighbors giving wagon to dog struggling to walk

A dog owner and tired pooch received a helping hand from a pair of observant neighbors who had a wagon to spare. The kind moment, which was documented by Zena Rodriguez on TikTok on Oct. 31, has warmed hearts. More than 346,000 people have seen the generous wagon offering that’s set to the tune of "Break My Stride" by Chateau Pop.
PETS
wkmi.com

Kalamazoo Autistic Plant Prodigy Blows Up on TikTok

Kalamazoo autistic teen's passion for plants grows huge following on social media. Jacob Soule is a 19-year-old botanist that goes by @theplantprodigy on TikTok where he has 690.1 thousand followers and 16.2 million total video likes. Soule gives green thumbs or green thumb wannabes helpful tips and information on how to keep specific plants healthy and thriving. Jacob has many videos with millions of views each.
GARDENING
Mix 93.1

Meet The Laid Back Dog Who’s Eager For A Fur-Ever Home

He's been around a while, so he's worked out his wild streak and now he's just looking for a new place to chill at. Charlie is a Dachshund mix who is a pretty laid-back dude looking for an owner who doesn't mind his new personality. Charlie appears to be about eight years old and he's currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He's a hefty little guy though, coming in around thirty pounds, this mix breed guy has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He's just looking for a place where he can chill out with his owner and expend too much energy! Charlie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
TYLER, TX
dexerto.com

Bella Poarch’s dog skating on TikTok is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Bella Poarch is one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators, but it’s her pet dog and his impressive skating skills that are taking the internet by storm right now. Bella Poarch has risen from an overnight TikTok sensation to a major music artist in the span of a single year. The...
PETS
Bored Panda

50 Of The Derpiest Cats Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Cats are elegant and graceful creatures. Except when they're not. As you probably already know if you have one (or saw our articles 50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic, 161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices, and 50 Overdramatic Cats Who Deserve An Oscar), felines can be really silly too. And we have more pics to prove it!
ANIMALS
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dexerto.com

TikToker goes viral after cash from armored truck spills across freeway

TikTok user Demi Bagby has gone viral with her video showing what happened after an armored truck spilled cash all over the freeway in California. These days, if somebody captures a crazy moment on camera or wants to share a bizarre story with the world, TikTok is more often than not becoming the first place that people turn to.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
Pleated-Jeans.com

Twitter Account Shares Pics Of Hard Working Cats With Jobs (25 Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being grumpy or lazy. It’s time we change the narrative and talk about the hardworking cats of the world. The cat workers who are showing up to their jobs. This Twitter account shares pics of cats at work and it’s just the type of wholesome...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'Misogyny is alive and kicking': Female food entrepreneur fires back at critics who slammed her for wearing 'inappropriate' shorts and kitten heels for Shark Tank pitch - and accused her of using her looks to get a deal

A female entrepreneur has slammed 'misogynistic' critics who called her out for wearing tiny shorts on Shark Tank and said she looked like an 'arrogant C-word' during her pitch. Sabeena Ladha, 31, went on the show to try to get a deal with one of the Sharks for her vegan...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL

