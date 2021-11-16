ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU football opens as huge favorite over ULM

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acYkx_0cyexxWN00

LSU is projected to do something they haven’t done since September.

Blow a team out.

LSU has opened as a monstrous favorite over Louisiana Monroe, who started the season off 4-3 but has now found themselves in a rough spot at 4-6 with a desperation win needed to get to a bowl game.

Oddsmakers say the Warhawks won’t get it against LSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BugtD_0cyexxWN00
(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Line: LSU (-28.5)

Over/Under: 57.5

Money Line: LSU (-108) ULM (-112)

LSU (4-6, 2-5 SEC) is also looking to stay in the bowl hunt, but a tough 16-13 loss to Arkansas last weekend might have sealed LSU’s fate. The Tigers have to face Texas A&M to finish the season, and it’s not looking like LSU will be getting that bowl-clinching win.

LSU leads the all-time series vs Lousiana Monroe 3-0 winning by an average of 41.3 points. ULM has only scored a touchdown once in this series (2003).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

