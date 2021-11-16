ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones Rallies While Techs Lead; Retail Leaders Mixed On Earnings; Home Depot Above Buy Point

By RACHEL FOX
Investor's Business Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average held solid gains in today's stock market as the major indexes traded near session highs. The Nasdaq led an hour before the market's close. Meanwhile, several retailers including Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT) rose on strong earnings. Dow Jones In The Stock Market...

